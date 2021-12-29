In the upcoming film ‘The Batman,’ Zo Kravitz explains her claw-like’scary nails.’

Zoe Kravitz has spoken out about Catwoman’s appearance in the upcoming film “The Batman.” The 33-year-old actress described the inspiration behind her claw-like nails, which she flaunted in the film’s recently released trailer.

On Monday, Kravitz told Buzzfeed, “It was a really collaborative process — in every aspect, in terms of the character, how she looked, and what she was wearing.”

The actress revealed that conversations over Catwoman’s style began two years ago, when the film’s costume designer came to New York to meet her after she was cast.

“I didn’t have to fight for anything since Matt [Reeves] is a really collaborative filmmaker who likes to get to know the person playing the part,” she continued.

Kravitz discussed how they collaborated on the costume as a group. The claw-like nails, she claimed, were not part of the original idea. During the quarantine period, the actress offered the idea to the team.

“We shot two months before quarantine and everything went down, so I started growing my nails out since we couldn’t get manicures,” she explained. “Then I had this idea to take it a step further.” “So I called Matt and said, ‘I’ve got this idea,’ and he said, ‘We should paint wild, nasty, amazing scary nails that look like claws.'” They opted not to put any nail polish on them to make them look more like claws, according to the actress. “We were able to work it in at the last minute,” she said.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Pictures released a trailer for “The Batman,” which showcased the romance between Robert Pattinson’s Batman and Catwoman.

“The Batman” is set to hit theaters on March 4, 2022, and HBO Max will begin streaming it on April 19.

In addition to “The Batman,” Kravitz will star in the criminal thriller “Kimi,” which will be released on February 10, 2022.