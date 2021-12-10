In the ‘Shake It Off’ copyright lawsuit, a judge has ordered Taylor Swift to stand trial.

A judge has ordered Taylor Swift to stand trial over claims that her 2014 hit song “Shake It Off” contains lyrics lifted from 3LW’s 2001 song “Playas Gon’ Play,” which also includes allusions to “playas” and “haters.”

Swift’s plea to dismiss the case was denied by US District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, who stated that while the two songs had “some apparent variances,” they have “enough objective similarities.” As a result, a jury trial would be required, according to Billboard.

Swift offered some “persuasive arguments” against the case, according to the judge who issued the verdict Thursday, but it wasn’t enough for the court to dismiss the charges against her.

Sean Hall and Nathan Butlers, the songwriters of “Playas Gon’ Play,” launched a lawsuit against the singer of “All Too Well” in 2017. Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, and Naturi Naughton, who replaced founding member Jessica Benson, make up 3LW, the R&B pop group that performed the song.

“Playas, they going to play,” and “Haters, they going to hate,” the composers contend, are strikingly similar to a line in Swift’s song that reads, “‘Cause the payers going to play, play, play, play, play and the haters going to hate, hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.”

While the sentences are similar, Swift’s lawyers contended in 2018 that the lyrics are a musical cliché and so not covered by copyright.

According to Teen Vogue, the lawyers wrote in its rejection file that “Copyright does not protect short words such as the short sentence plaintiffs claim was copied.”

Fitzgerald previously dismissed Hall and Butler’s appeal, claiming that the lyrics were “short phrases lacking the minimum of originality and ingenuity essential for copyright protection.”

The judge even referenced 13 different previously released songs with comparable lines, including The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Playa Hater” and Sir Mix-A-“Man Lot’s U Luv To Hate.”

A federal appeals court overturned the decision a year later, remanding the matter to Fitzgerald for further proceedings.

In September 2014, “Shake It Off” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for four weeks. The song spent 50 weeks on the Hot 100, tying with another Swift song, “You Belong With Me,” which spent 50 weeks there as well.