In the Royal Family Drama, Is Prince Edward Supporting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Since their dramatic departure from the British royal family in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have been making headlines. The couple announced their departure from the British royal family as senior working royals. They’ve since left the royal family, relocated to Meghan’s home state of California, and founded their own foundation, Archewell Foundation.

Though the Sussexes had been out of the spotlight for about a year, they sat down with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 to discuss why they had left the British royal family. During the onslaught of hostile, racist, and sexist headlines aimed at Meghan, Meghan and Prince Harry described the lack of support they claim they received from the royal family.

The couple opened up about the toll it took on their mental health, and they were even open about racial remarks made by an unknown member of the royal family. Prince Edward, Prince Harry’s uncle, has spoken out about how he feels about all of the commotion.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are strong friends with Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

With Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship becoming increasingly tense, the brothers and their spouses did not spend much time together. The Sussexes, on the other hand, grew close to Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie Countess of Wessex.

In April 2019, royal analyst Katie Nicholl told Express, “According to sources, the Queen has selected Sophie as a royal mentor for Meghan.” Last year, the two spent time together at Royal Ascot and are said to get along well. Sophie, like Meghan, gave up a great job (in public relations) to marry into the Royal Family, so she is in a position to assist Meghan.”

The Sussexes spoke with the Wessexes more than anyone else in the royal family at their final official engagement in March 2020.

Will Prince Edward… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.