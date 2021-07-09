In the music video for their new single, BTS gives ARMY permission to dance.

BTS officially released the music video for their new single “Permission to Dancing” on Friday, displaying their famed dance routines and flawless choreography.

The music video for the new song features vivid, gorgeous desert vistas as well as little American Southwest cities. The music video’s summery and vibrant feel adds to the song’s brilliance, which is about listening to your heart and chasing your biggest ambitions.

In the chorus, BTS sings, “I want to dance/ The music’s got me going/ Ain’t nothing that can stop how we move.” “Let’s shatter our plans/ And live as though we’re royalty/ And roll in like dancing fools.”

The CD single for the group’s Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash “Butter,” which is in its sixth week at the top of the music chart, included “Permission to Dance.” The CD single, which includes the instrumental versions of “Butter” and “Permission to Dance,” was also released on Friday.

The song “Butter” and its music video were released early this year, rapidly breaking YouTube streaming records. On the first day, it had over 3.9 million concurrent watchers and 108 million views. The song topped Spotify as well, reaching 100 million streams just eight days after its official release.

During BTS’ special two-night musical takeover on July 13-14, the group will perform the first TV performance of “Permission to Dance” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Ed Sheeran and Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol, as well as Steve Mac and Jenna Andrews, co-wrote the song.

BTS told Entertainment Tonight in May that despite their popularity, they always tried to stay humble and use their clout to speak out about vital topics.

BTS member Jin told the site, “We are seeing, I am witnessing, more and more people take that interest in these topics.” “A lot of people are stepping up to help and raise awareness. So we’ll do everything we can to make our voices known and be a part of this.”