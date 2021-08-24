In the music video for “Brutal,” Olivia Rodrigo tackles “Teen Angst.”

Olivia Rodrigo’s music video for “Brutal,” which was published Monday, tackles “adolescent angst” in a sophisticated manner.

The song “Brutal” is the first single from her album “Sour,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart with 26,000 album sales from August 13 to August 19.

The music video begins with the word “Brutal” printed on the screen against a retro video game backdrop. It progresses to a “pick your player” option, with the vocalist costumed as numerous characters from the video game.

“I suppose I’ll die before I drink because I’m so insecure.” And I’m so caught up in the news of who likes me and who doesn’t; And I’m so exhausted that I might quit my work, start a new life; And they’d all be so disappointed, for who am I if not exploited?,” Rodrigo could be heard singing.

“And I’m bored of being 17; where is my fucking adolescent fantasy?” “If someone says ‘Enjoy your youth’ one more time, I’m going to cry, and I’m not going to stand up for myself,” she continues as her character sits in what appears to be a classroom full of bored teenagers.

The video, which included elegant clothing, old video games, and shopping malls, was directed by Petra Collins.

Rodrigo praised Collins for encouraging her to do her best in music by posting a preview of the music video on her Instagram account on Monday.

“The brutal music video is now available! This was the most fun I’ve ever had making it. I’m eternally grateful to @petrafcollins, who never ceases to inspire me and who directed this film to perfection. “Hope you guys enjoy the video and all my teen angst,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram upload.

Her Instagram post has gotten over three million likes, while her music video has had over 3.8 million views on YouTube.

Rodrigo is shown in the video wearing several virtual “masks” to simulate “adolescent angst” while singing along to the song’s lyrics.

Nico Hiraga and Jordan, two young actors, In the music video, Luke Gage also makes a cameo appearance.

Selena Gomez, meanwhile, applauded Collins and expressed her support for Rodrigo by reposting the “Brutal” teaser film on Instagram.

Gomez commented on her Instagram Story, “My bestie @petracollins directed the utterly adorable”@oliviarodrigo.”