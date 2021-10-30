In the mischief of Mischief Night, a gang of 20 yobs attack and fire pyrotechnics towards firefighters.

While putting out wheelie bin fires in Fazakerley, firefighters were ambushed by a gang of roughly 20 yobs.

Firefighters attending to incidents around the region this evening were pelted with fireworks and eggs on Merseyside’s Mischief night.

So far this evening, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service has attended to 56 emergency calls, including 11 purposeful fires using wheelie bins, trash, and bonfires.

Firefighters were alerted to five wheelie bin fires on Longmoor Lane in Fazakerley at 8.30 p.m. on Saturday.

A band of roughly 20 yobs tossed pyrotechnics at firefighters and members of the public as they attempted to put out the fires.

Another incident occurred on Haswell Drive in Stockbridge Village, where an employee of the fire department was pelted with eggs.

Staff at Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service have been physically and verbally assaulted five times in the last week alone, according to the service.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the attacks, but the fire department has condemned the perpetrators.

“Firefighters, advocates, and all fire service workers are NOT targeted,” a spokeswoman wrote on Twitter. Throwing pyrotechnics, bricks, and eggs at them while they perform their responsibilities is not a “joke.”

“They classify people into families and loved ones who are waiting for them at home.” They are members of your neighborhood.

“They patrol Merseyside at all hours of the day and night, 365 days a year, to keep the people of Merseyside secure.”

“They have delivered medications, food packs, and administered vaccinations throughout the epidemic, in addition to carrying out their day-to-day jobs.”

“Every day, they go above and above.” Is this the gratitude they deserve for being there for you, your friends, and your family when they need it the most? “We’re not trying to ruin anyone’s fun; we’re just trying to keep you safe,” they continued. Setting fire to garbage cans and wheelie bins is not acceptable.

“Assaulting emergency service workers verbally and physically is not acceptable. It’s a crime to do so.

“We, as well as all emergency agencies, are particularly busy at this time of year.” “Don’t aggravate the situation.”