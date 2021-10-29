In the midst of Zayn Malik’s split, Gigi Hadid’s split, and Yolanda’s allegation against the singer, Bella Hadid shares a cryptic post.

“I can do nothing for you except concentrate on myself,” Hadid, 25, captioned a shot on her Instagram Story on Thursday. You can’t help me unless you work on yourself.” The message was sent shortly after Gigi and Malik’s relationship made headlines. After their mother Yolanda claimed that the former One Direction singer hit her after an alleged fight with Malik a week ago while Gigi was not at home, the two broke up.

Bella was photographed in New York City with her mother, Yolanda, after Malik refuted the latter’s accusation, according to E! News. The mother and daughter combo strolled into a building holding Dior purses that were identical.

Twitter users have weighed in on the topic, with diverse reactions.

Malik got into an argument with a man at a bar in June. Daniel Chetrit, Hadid’s close DJ buddy, was later confirmed as the man. Several internet users noticed the incident in the midst of the Hadids’ ostensibly public feud with Malik.

Yolanda accused the singer of reportedly “hitting” her after one of Bella’s friends allegedly attacked him and called him insults. Because Malik is the father of Gigi’s child, the netizen asked her to speak up.

After his interaction with Malik, another user questioned Gigi’s decision to hang out with Bella and Daniel. It’s fine if Gigi doesn’t want to talk about it, but hanging out with the man who assaulted her baby daddy was too much, according to the netizen.

Others, on the other hand, believe that everyone who knows Yolanda and what she did to her daughters Gigi and Bella will support Malik.

The separation elicited reactions from the internet community as well. Some people were disappointed, while others were pleased that Malik was no longer in Hadid’s life.

One user remarked, “No, I still can’t get over the Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik news.”

Another said, “Gigi and Zayn apparently split up please I’m weeping wtfm.”

Several others agreed with Zayn. One claimed he was merely trying to protect his daughter because Yolanda was supposedly planning to expose Khai to the world, as she did with Gigi and Bella. Zayn, according to the netizen, wanted to wait till his child was a little older before revealing her to the public.

