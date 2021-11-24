In the midst of Tori Spelling’s divorce rumors, Dean McDermott gets into a fistfight while playing hockey.

According to a source, Dean McDermott got into a confrontation during a hockey game amid speculations that he and his wife Tori Spelling are divorcing.

While playing hockey at a Los Angeles ice rink without his family on Monday, McDermott, 55, was photographed seeming to have a fistfight with an opponent.

Both the “Chopped Canada” host and the unidentified man were wearing helmets and knee pads when the confrontation occurred, according to images acquired by Page Six.

It’s unclear what sparked the brawl, but photos from the scene show McDermott looking enraged as he appeared to throw punches at his opponent’s head while on the ice.

Some Twitter users reacted to McDermott’s reported outburst, with one user saying the Canadian actor needed to “get it together.”

Another person remarked, “I wonder if he needs a mood stabilizer to help him.”

According to the site, McDermott may be having a difficult time off the ice due to speculations that he and Spelling are divorcing after 15 years of marriage.

Spelling stated in June that she and her husband no longer shared a bed, and both stars had recently stopped wearing their wedding rings.

McDermott refuses to comment on the public speculation about his marriage, saying on the “Feminine Warrior” podcast in September that he found it “strange that people need to know.”

However, he attempted to clarify why he and Spelling were seen out without their wedding bands, claiming that he misplaced his while playing golf and that his wife just forgot to put hers back on after washing her hands.

Spelling was caught sans her wedding band earlier this month as she unloaded boxes from a car and carried them into a private property in Los Angeles, according to Page Six.

This week, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum added fire to the divorce rumors by sharing photographs of her family’s Christmas card and holiday stockings sans McDermott.

McDermott was not on the card because he was “filming his new feature film in Canada” at the time it was photographed, according to Spelling. The actress, on the other hand, has been silent about her husband’s omission from their family’s holiday stockings.

Despite this, they have no plans to divorce, according to an unnamed source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight. “Dean does not want to divorce for financial reasons, and Tori does not want to split for the sake of their children,” the source added.

