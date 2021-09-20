In the midst of their plan to live together, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez take their children to a movie night.

When Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez took their kids to an outdoor movie night this week, they had a blast.

According to Us Weekly, the Hollywood couple and their children were seen on their way to an outdoor screening of 2003’s “School of Rock” in Los Angeles on Friday.

Affleck’s children, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, joined him for the outing. Lopez’s 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, were also present.

It’s unclear why Samuel, Affleck’s 9-year-old son with Garner, did not attend the movie night. However, according to the entertainment news outlet, he has a nice relationship with his father’s girlfriend and her children, having previously spent time with them.

The 52-year-old “Hustlers” actress was seen laying her head on the 49-year-old actor’s bicep and wrapping a hand around his arm as they strolled together in one of the exclusive photographs collected and shared by Page Six. In the photo, neither of them was wearing a mask.

Lopez wore her mask in another photo when she approached the children and other park visitors. During the outing, the actress-singer wore a white blouse, a gray cardigan sweater, and high-waisted slacks, while her beau wore an all-black suit.

The “Gone Girl” actor and Lopez enjoy taking their children out on occasion. They took them to see “Hamilton” at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles in August. They brought them out to eat at Craig’s on another occasion. Lopez treated Affleck’s children to a romantic meal in Malibu in July. In the same month, they all went to Universal Studios in Hollywood for a day of fun.

The pair seemed to be doing their hardest to make their blended family work, as they are in the process of putting their major plan to live together into action. Affleck and Lopez are seeking for a location to call home when they are not working or spending time with their children.

According to a source close to the Hollywood stars, they spent some time hunting for a home in the City of Angels. They intend to make the property their “primary base while they love traversing the world,” according to the insider.