In the midst of their divorce, Kim Kardashian is reportedly fine with her ex-husband Kanye West dating Irina Shayk.

According to a source, Kanye West has the blessing of his split wife Kim Kardashian when it comes to getting back into the dating scene and finding new love.

After six years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February, and the couple is still working out the details of their divorce. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, on the other hand, is said to have no objection to the “Gold Digger” rapper moving on with Irina Shayk or anybody else as long as their children are co-parented.

An unnamed source told People, “Kim is fine with Kanye dating.”

“All she wants is for him to be happy.”

During their divorce procedures, both Kardashian, 40, and West, 44, are said to be putting their children’s happiness first — girls North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and boys Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2 — according to the insider.

The source continued, “Kanye is keeping things cordial with Kim so the kids can be happy.” “As a family, they’ve been spending time together.”

Kardashian and West were in agreement over joint legal and physical custody of their children in her divorce file, and neither was contesting their prenuptial agreement, People previously reported, citing an anonymous source.

In April, the artist filed a response to the divorce filing, requesting shared legal and physical custody of their four children.

Meanwhile, West and Shayk made news in June when they were sighted together on his 44th birthday in Provence, France.

An unnamed insider told People at the time that the Yeezy designer had “started pursuing her a few weeks ago” and that they had spent time together in New York City, where she resides.

West and the supermodel were also “officially an item,” according to a source who told Us Weekly last month that “they’ve been secretly seeing each other for a couple months.”

“Irina and Kanye have spent time together and are getting to know each other. He’s always thought she was lovely, and they’re both excited to see where this goes,” a second anonymous source told the publication.

Kardashian is said to be unconcerned because she and Shayk don’t hang out in the same circles.

An unnamed insider told People, “Irina isn’t close with Kim at all, so there’s no strangeness there.”

According to an unidentified source who spoke to E! News, “Irina and Kim don’t know each other, so it’s a non-factor for Kim.” She doesn’t care if Kanye and Kim are dating.”

West unfollowed Kardashian and her family on Twitter last month. Brief News from Washington Newsday.