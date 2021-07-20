In the midst of their divorce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West take their children to a museum.

Despite the divorce, they still prioritize their family.

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a brief but lovely reunion while taking their children to an art museum.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and the rapper, as well as their four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — paid a visit to the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco to see the new “TeamLab: Continuity Exhibition.”

According to E! News, the show is “an immersive digital experience in which movement-sensitive artworks fill entire galleries and are hyper-responsive to human action, transforming spectators into players.”

Inside the museum, the estranged celebrity couple had a “low key” presence. Security guards for the children were also present.

According to ET, the famous guests wore all-black outfits and appeared to be a “regular family resting and having a nice time.”

“Kim, Kanye, and their children attended for a private early viewing, but they had so much fun that they stayed after the museum opened their doors and mingled with the general public for about an hour. No one seemed to worry them or pay attention to them. A source told ET News, “It was a genuine, pleasant moment for the family where they were allowed to relax in a public place without being bothered.”

They were apparently ecstatic, but friendly to everyone they encountered.

“They were ecstatic to be there, and Kim and Kanye appeared to be getting along swimmingly. They were there for the kids since the museum is highly family friendly, and this particular exhibit brings out the youthful wonder in all of us. They were nice, appreciative, and had a terrific night, according to all accounts!” the person continued.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February, alleging “irreconcilable differences” after they married in 2012.

Despite this, Kardashian and West have a “wonderful co-parenting” connection. When West turned 44 this month, the socialite even paid him a heartfelt birthday tribute.

“You know, for a long time, that was my first — and foremost — friend.

As a result, I don’t see it going away anytime soon. I will always be Kanye West’s biggest supporter. My children are his offspring. “Kanye will always be family,” Kardashian previously told E! News.