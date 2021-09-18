In the midst of the Tristan Thompson drama, Blac Chyna gives Khloe Kardashian some advice.

Khloe Kardashian, according to Blac Chyna, should do whatever makes her happy, even if that means reuniting with Tristan Thompson.

Chyna speaks about the Kardashian family on a recent episode of the podcast “Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef.” Khloe’s split with her NBA player ex-boyfriend, who reports claim has been attempting to woo the Good American creator back since they split for the second time in June, was one of the issues the model discussed.

“Stuff like that, it occurs so regularly, it’s like just in daily life,” Chyna added of Thompson’s cheating scandals. This is basically main street stuff…. And some individuals make mistakes, while others don’t; it’s simply life.”

The model then went on to say what relationship advice she would give Khloe.

“If, at the end of the day, someone makes you happy despite making a mistake, then do it, dear. That would be my recommendation, but that is all there is to it. Then it’s just what it is,” Chyna explained. “I know a number of gals who have been cheated on but are still with the dudes,” says the author. So whatever makes her happy, that’s what she’ll do. They’re overjoyed. I’m not sure — have a good time.”

Chyna also spoke up against Kim Kardashian’s third marriage, which ended in February when she filed for divorce from Kanye West. Unlike Thompson and Khloe, the model believes Kim and West, who have four children together, should end their relationship.

“I don’t believe someone should be in a situation where they are unhappy. Everyone, in my opinion, deserves to be happy. And that’s all there is to it,” she explained. “Just live and be happy while co-parenting. Be content. Simply be joyful and at ease. That is all there is to it.”

Chyna was formerly engaged to Rob Kardashian, Kim and Khloe’s brother, with whom she shares a daughter named Dream. The couple, however, did not have an amicable breakup. Rob’s Instagram account was shut down in 2017 after he shared revenge porn of the former stripper.

Chyna sued Rob for specific damages after his epic social media rant against her. Rob is accused of hurting her brand and verbally and physically abusing her. Rob’s mother, Kris Jenner, and his sisters, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, were all mentioned in the case.

“They weren’t aware that the action would name everyone in the family, but it’s still not stunning news,” an unknown source told People at Washington Newsday Brief News.