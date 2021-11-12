In the midst of the ‘Rust’ shooting lawsuit, Alec Baldwin was seen dining with his wife Hilaria in New York City.

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria dined out last week as the actor continues to deal with the legal fallout from the “Rust” set disaster.

The duo was seen exiting Bondst, a popular sushi restaurant in New York City, on Wednesday night. They dined with Jared Riccardi, Hilaria’s hairstylist.

Baldwin, 63, and the yoga instructor, 37, dressed up for the outing in images acquired by Page Six, with the actor wearing a dark gray suit and black T-shirt and his wife wearing a gray top, black slacks, a long black coat, and matching leather boots.

The couple arrived in New York City a few days ago after spending time in Vermont following the fatal shooting on the set of Baldwin’s film “Rust” in New Mexico on Oct. 21, according to the site. During a practice, Baldwin discharged a prop gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin and his wife’s recent appearance occurred after Serge Svetnoy, the “Rust” set’s main electrician, sued Baldwin, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director David Halls, and others for negligence in connection with the fatal occurrence.

In his lawsuit, Svetnoy said that Baldwin was responsible for double-checking the prop gun before using it, and that the actor should have handled it as if it were loaded, not pointing it at anyone.

He went on to say that Halls should have made sure the prop gun didn’t have any live ammunition in it.

According to Svetnoy’s lawsuit, “[Baldwin] owed a duty to [me]and other crew members and performers on the ‘Rust’ set to handle the Colt Revolver entrusted to him by defendant Halls with due care and diligence for the safety of the ‘Rust’ cast and crew.”

The gaffer also said that there were insufficient staff members because the company was trying to save money, and that more crew might have assisted with the props and weaponry. In addition, the producer is said to have turned down demands for a weapons day training.

Because he was also nearly wounded by the gunshot, Svetnoy stated he had experienced emotional pain and mental damage. He is seeking specific monetary damages as well as a jury trial.

As of this writing, Hutchins’ family has not launched a lawsuit against Baldwin.

Anatoly Androsovych, the 42-year-old cinematographer’s father, claimed earlier that he didn’t blame the actor for his daughter’s death. He added, “We still can’t believe Halyna is dead, and her mother is going insane with grief.” “But. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.