In the midst of the Josh Duggar scandal, Amy Duggar King posts about cutting off her “toxic family.”

Amy Duggar King believes that cutting ties with “toxic family” members is “essential.”

In the midst of her cousin Josh Duggar’s child pornography scandal, the “Counting On” alum sent a mysterious statement on Instagram on Friday, spelt out in bright pink balloons: “It’s alright to break out toxic family for your own well-being.”

“Amen & Amen,” said the 34-year-old niece of “Counting On” star Jim Bob Duggar in her caption. It’s not easy, but it’s essential.”

Michael James Schneider, a Portland artist known for publishing provocative messages in balloons, flowers, and reader boards on Instagram, made the message. He has 542,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes by the handle @blcksmth.

In the comments area, Amy got notes of encouragement from her fans. Many participants agreed that avoiding toxic people is crucial for one’s mental well-being.

“Say it proudly and loudly! One person commented, “It’s called limits, not avoidance.”

“[Definitely] some of your [family],” says the narrator. I’m sure you’re right, girl!!!” another added an emoji of clapping hands.

With two heart emojis, another person responded, “It’s not only okay, it’s NECESSARY for your physical and mental well-being.”

A fourth user exclaimed, “I’m so proud of you and Jill!”

Deanna, Jim Bob’s older sister, has a daughter named Amy. Jill Duggar, Jessa Duggar, Jinger Duggar, and their siblings are her cousins. Amy married Dillon King in 2015, and four years later, they welcomed their first child, son Daxton Ryan.

Jill is another member of the Duggar family who appears to have cut off touch with the others. She and her husband, Derick Dillard, haven’t been to the Duggars’ residence in years, citing mental health as the reason.

Jill admitted in a YouTube Q&A earlier this year, “We haven’t actually been over there in a while, probably like a couple years, other than once, like, to check the mail.” “[In] this season of life, we must prioritize our mental, emotional, and physical wellness, among other things. In this season of life for us, with so much going on in our own lives, our threshold—as we like to call it—is just a little bit lower.”

The couple also revealed that they departed the family’s reality show after six seasons because their aims did not match those of the show. They also said that while they were on the TLC show, they had little influence over their life.

Meanwhile, Amy's recent post comes weeks after a source told People that the Duggar family isn't as tight as it once was.