In the midst of the Jennifer Lopez romance, we take a look at Ben Affleck’s dating history.

After rekindling his romance with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez in May, Ben Affleck’s love life continues to generate headlines. On Sunday, the actor will celebrate his 49th birthday, and he will undoubtedly do so with the “Let’s Get Loud” singer at his side.

Take a look back at Affleck’s dating history to commemorate his birthday.

Cheyenne Rothman is a writer.

The actor was in a seven-year romance with Rothman, his high school sweetheart. After meeting at summer camp as teenagers, the two began dating, but the relationship ended in 1997.

Gwyneth Paltrow is a well-known actress.

The duo first met in 1997 at a dinner sponsored by Harvey Weinstein and began dating later that year. Despite their strong connection, Paltrow said that her parents did not approve of their relationship, according to People Magazine. They broke up in 1999, then reformed briefly in 2000 before breaking up again.

Jennifer Lopez is a well-known actress.

On the shooting of the film “Gigli,” the pair met and began dating in 2002. The couple became engaged shortly after they started dating, but decided to postpone their wedding in 2003 only days before it was supposed to happen. Lopez and Affleck, who went by the pseudonym “Bennifer,” split up in January 2004.

After Lopez called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez seventeen years after their separation, Affleck and Lopez began spending time together.

Lopez confirmed the relationship when she posted photographs of herself getting cozy with Affleck on social media on her 52nd birthday in July.

Jennifer Garner is a well-known actress.

Garner and Affleck didn’t start dating until late 2004 despite co-starring in the 2001 film “Pearl Harbor.” In 2005, the “Batman” actor proposed to Garner, and the couple married in Turks & Caicos.

Affleck and Garner confirmed their split after their tenth wedding anniversary. In 2018, the actors’ divorce was formalized.

Garner and Affleck have three children: Violet and Seraphina, as well as Samuel, their son.

Lindsay Shookus is a writer who lives in Los Angeles.

In 2017, Affleck made his relationship with the “Saturday Night Live” producer public during his divorce from Garner. The pair parted the following year, despite the fact that things appeared to be getting serious for them.

In 2019, Affleck and Shookus resumed their romance before calling it quits in the same year.

Shauna Sexton is a model and actress.

Following a dinner date in August 2018, Affleck was romantically linked to the Playboy model. However, after two months together, the couple called it quits.

Ana de Armas is a Spanish actress.

After meeting on the set of their film, Affleck began dating de Armas in 2020. Brief News from Washington Newsday.