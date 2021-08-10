In the midst of the hygiene debate, Jason Mamoa confirms that he showers every day: “I’m Aquaman.”

Jason Mamoa has informed his followers that he showers every day and that he doesn’t mind because he’s Aquaman.

On Monday, Momoa appeared on “Access Hollywood” with Isabel Merced to discuss his new Netflix film “Sweet Girl.” The 42-year-old actor’s cleanliness was brought up during their guesting.

“I’m not one to start a fad. Believe me when I say that I shower. “My name is Aquaman,” Momoa explained. “I’m drowning in f–king water. Don’t be concerned. I’m a native Hawaiian. I was drenched in saltwater. We’re fine.”

Momoa isn’t the only celebrity who believes in showering every day. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson responded to a fan last week who wondered if the “Jungle Cruise” star followed other celebs who don’t wash their hands every day.

“No, I’m the polar opposite of a celebrity who refuses to wash their hands. “I’m going to take a (cold) shower when I get outta bed to start my day,” he wrote. “Warm shower after my workout before going to work. After I come home from work, I’ll take a hot shower. In the shower, I wash my face, body, and exfoliate, and I sing (off key).”

The current discussion about how often people should clean themselves was started by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

On July 19, the pair admitted to not bathing their children until they detect dirt on them during an interview on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

Kunis explained, “I didn’t have hot water growing up, so I didn’t shower much anyhow.”

Following in the footsteps of Kutcher and Kunis, Shepard’s wife, Kristen Bell, claimed that she prefers to wait until their children stink before bathing them.

Bell stated on “The View” alongside Shepard earlier this month, “I’m a huge lover of waiting for the stink.” “Getting a scent is biology’s way of telling you that you need to clean it up. There’s a warning sign. It’s really simply germs; once you get bacteria, you have to get in the tub or shower. So I don’t mind [Kunis and Kutcher’s] actions. I’m anticipating the stench.”

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Jake Gyllenhaal also expressed his thoughts on the subject.

“I’m finding that showering is becoming less and less necessary,” Gyllenhaal said. “I believe that excellent manners and bad breath get you nowhere because Elvis Costello is fantastic. So that’s what I do. But I also believe that there is a world of not showering that is quite beneficial to skin upkeep. Brief News from Washington Newsday.