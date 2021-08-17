In the midst of the Disney lawsuit, Scarlett Johansson will collaborate with Wes Anderson.

Scarlett Johansson, who made news recently for suing Disney, is poised to collaborate with director Wes Anderson.

Actors Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, and Jason Schwartzman will star in the upcoming untitled film directed by the “Grand Budapest Hotel” director.

Anderson has written the plot of the future film in addition to directing it. However, the character of Scarlett Johansson and the genre in which she appears are being kept under wraps. By the end of September, the filming will be completed.

Anderson previously worked with the 36-year-old actress on the animated film “Isle of Dogs,” which was released on March 23, 2018. Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Jeff Goldblum, Edward Norton, and Tilda Swinton are among the actors who contributed their voices to the film.

Anderson’s most recent film, “The French Dispatch,” had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in June. The romantic comedy film is set to hit theaters on October 21.

Johansson was most recently featured in the film “Black Widow,” which came out on July 9. On its opening weekend, the film grossed $80 million in the United States and $78 million globally.

The actress filed a lawsuit against Disney for releasing “Black Widow” in theaters and on the internet at the same time, claiming that it was a violation of contract that lost her millions of dollars. According to a complaint filed last month in Los Angeles Superior Court, Johansson was meant to get a portion of the film’s box office receipts.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the release of “Black Widow” was repeatedly postponed.

“It’s no secret that Disney is distributing films like Black Widow directly into Disney+ to raise subscribers and so enhance the company’s stock price – and that it’s hiding behind Covid-19 as a pretext to do so,” Johansson’s attorney, John Berlinski, said in a statement to AFP.

“This filing has no merit whatsoever,” the corporation said in response to the filing. In its callous disdain for the devastating and long-term worldwide impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, this case is exceptionally tragic and distressing.”

In addition to Anderson’s film, the actress will appear in “Bride,” which is now in pre-production. Sebastián Lelio directed the film.