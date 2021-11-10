In the midst of the COVID drama, Shailene Woodley defends her fiancé Aaron Rodgers and hints at his penis size: Report.

Despite the COVID-19 turmoil involving her fiancé, Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley remains by him.

After testing positive for COVID-19 and confirming that he was unvaccinated, the “Divergent” star was not pleased with the constant attacks against Rodgers. According to the Daily Mail, the Green Bay Packers quarterback broke the rules after he was allegedly seen grabbing a cup of coffee in Brentwood. Following his COVID-19 diagnosis, the athlete must isolate.

Woodley defended her fiancé by posting a series of photos from the Daily Mail to her Instagram Story, pointing out certain specifics as to why the man in the photo was not Rodgers.

“You’ve got to calm down the f—k down. This is hysterical. News outlets are still clutching at straws to discredit Aaron “She shared the photo from the report on her Instagram Story. “Finding a random f—king man on the streets of Los Angeles and pretending to be him.” She went on to express how much she recognized Rodgers’ figure and that the man in the photo wasn’t him. According to Page Six, the “Fault in Our Stars” actress even implied that Rodgers’ penis size was larger.

“Aaron’s body seems familiar to me. That’s excellent. First and foremost, his feet are a LOT bigger than this random dude’s. ;)” Woodley went on to say.

Woodley went on to say that individuals who knew Rodgers well or who were crazy with sports and followed him should have known that he has the “hairiest hands” and that the man in the photo “obviously does not” in a following post. She even encouraged folks to magnify it to see it better.

A photo of the man inside the automobile was included in the story. “Rodgers then drove away in his car and went to self-isolation,” the Daily Mail reported. Woodley remarked on the photo, saying that while the man’s car was “nice,” it wasn’t the type of vehicle Rodgers would drive.

She wrote, “Aaron would never drive this.”

Throughout the COVID-19 turmoil, Woodley has been a strong supporter of Rodgers. She left a mysterious statement after he faced a lot of attention after admitting that he tested positive for HIV and hadn’t been vaccinated.

“Calm waves may bring you calm, but storms are where you’ll find your power,” read the statement, which many mistook for a message of support for Rodgers.

Woodley may have defended her fiancé because she was aware of how deeply the issue had affected him.

According to an unknown source, the NFL player was very furious about. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.