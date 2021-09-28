In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon discuss filming “The Morning Show.”

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have spoken out about filming the second season of the hit show “The Morning Show” during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Aniston, 52, posted a snapshot of herself and Witherspoon, 45, on Instagram on Monday to chat about and promote the second season of their show, which is presently available on Apple TV+. In the description of the photo, the “Friends” star called to Witherspoon as a sister, friend, rad partner, and collaborator.

“Building @themorningshow season 2 mid-pandemic with my sister, friend, rad partner, collaborator @reesewitherspoon,” she wrote. “I’m grateful for our team and this crew’s hard work, sensitivity, and dedication to conveying this tale with care – and safety shooting it.”

On her Facebook page, Witherspoon also posted the same photo. “This season was a labor of love and a real joy getting another chance to work alongside my amazing buddy @jenniferaniston,” she wrote in the post. I hope you enjoy the show and tune in!”

Aniston told The New York Times in an interview before blogging about the show that filming had to be halted in March 2020 because to the COVID-19 epidemic. It was around the same time, according to the actress, that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were diagnosed with the virus.

She told the site, “It was a Wednesday night, and we were discussing a sequence that I had to shoot the next day.” “We were getting emails suggesting that this large corporation and that huge company were going to close their doors. Then we learn that Tom and Rita have fallen ill.”

Since the show’s cancellation, the show’s writers have rewritten the screenplay to include the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming for the series resumed in September 2020. On September 17, 2021, the first episode, titled “My Least Favorite Year,” was released.

“The Morning Show” is based on Brian Stelter’s nonfiction book “Top of the Morning,” which is about television’s fierce competitiveness, particularly in morning shows. The first season of the show premiered on Apple TV+ in November 2019.

The show’s first season, as you may recall, focused on the #MeToo movement and its ramifications. According to Mimi Leder, the series’ director and executive producer, the second season will focus on identity.

“We’re posing a lot of difficult questions about cancel culture, sexuality, ethnicity, and so on. We’re asking our characters to think about who they are at their core. Brief News from Washington Newsday.