In the midst of the cheating scandal, Amber Rose speaks out about being “in love with a narcissist.”

Amber Rose talks out about being “in love with a narcissist” in the wake of the cheating scandal.

Amber Rose took to Instagram to discuss her current mental state after claiming last week that her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards had 12 women cheat on her.

In her Instagram Story, the 37-year-old referred to Edwards as a “narcissist” as she began to open herself.

She began the post by writing, “When you’re in love with a narcissist,” and added a broken heart and a sad face emoji. “Your heart tells you to stay when your head tells you to run.”

The host of “The Amber Rose Show” also expressed her wish to “cure” Edwards.

“A lot of questions remain unsolved. Gaslighting. “Stonewalling, Deflecting, Projecting,” she said. “I wish it were as simple as ‘fixing him,’ but that is not my job. Particularly when children are involved, the sorrow is immense.”

Slash Electric is the son of Edwards, 33, and Rose, 37. Slash, the couple’s first child, was born in October of this year. The model has another kid, Sebastian, who is eight years old, with her ex-husband, rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Rose admitted that she would “always love him so dearly,” but she also admitted that she couldn’t “heal” him.

“Only he is capable of completing it. I knew I needed to let myself go in public or I’d be caged for the rest of my life, never finding the love I craved. She continued, “It was a difficult decision because it hurt so much, but I chose me.”

Rose continued, saying she “didn’t want to do this at all,” and that all she wanted to do was be with her “family.”

She closed by saying, “I can only implore a man to be forthright, honest, and unconditionally love me so many times.” “I’m not sure whether I’ll get the happily ever after I want, but I’m praying for the one I deserve.”

On the other hand, after Rose accused him of infidelity, Edwards confessed to her through Instagram Live on Thursday.

“I know I could stop [cheating],” he said. “I could give her six months and deny myself of my true nature for as long as I can bear it, but I don’t want to.”

He also expressed his desire to “have his cake and eat it, too.”

Rose will play Cameron in Mike Soccio’s comedy “Cameron and Eddie Lose the Belt.”