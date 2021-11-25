In the midst of the BBC controversy, Kate Middleton looks stunning in fuchsia while meeting students.

During her recent appearance, Kate Middleton seems unaffected by the controversy between the BBC and the royal family.

According to People, the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, paid a visit to a London school on Wednesday to meet students studying neuroscience and the impact of childhood growth on the brain. She wore a fuchsia turtleneck and blazer with black slacks and shoes when she arrived. At the event, the duchess was all smiles.

During her visit, the royal mother attended a Nower Hill High School science class. They covered lessons based on Oxford University’s psychiatry department’s study on how important the first five years of a child’s life are in their overall development. Middleton was blown away by what she learnt during the session.

The duchess complimented the students, saying, “Really nicely done.” “It piqued my curiosity entirely. It’s something I’m very passionate about. Learning about the brains of babies, how our adult brains develop, and how our early years shape who we become as adults.” Middleton urged the pupils to treasure what they had learnt in class. She also expressed gratitude for their hospitality.

“Continue to consider it and discuss it with your friends. I’m blown away by your work. Thank you for inviting me to speak with you today “Middleton remarked.

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood was founded by Prince William’s wife earlier this year. It was part of the Duchess of Cambridge’s effort to assist children and their parents. Middleton was interested in the teaching initiative because she wanted to see how it was applied in the classroom.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s appearance coincided with the royal family’s spat with the BBC. The first installment of the two-part documentary “The Princes And The Press” was released by the network on Monday. However, because it featured the Duchess of Sussex’s lawyer, who defended Markle against charges that she was a demanding boss, it was seen as beneficial to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The royal family issued a statement expressing their displeasure with the film.

“A strong democracy requires a free, accountable, and open press,” the statement stated. “However, inflated and baseless claims from anonymous sources are frequently presented as facts, and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, lends them credence.” The BBC responded by stating that the film is “about how royal journalism is done and features a mix of journalists from broadcast and the newspaper sector.”