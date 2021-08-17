In the midst of split rumors, Dean McDermott gushes over his wife Tori Spelling, saying, “You Look Amazing.”

In the midst of controversy about his marriage, Dean McDermott is showing support for his wife Tori Spelling’s new job.

The star of “Beverly Hills, 90210” announced on Instagram on Monday that she will be on Echat !’s show “Daily Pop” this week.

“There’s a new co-host in town,” Spelling wrote alongside a photo of herself in a black dress with flowery design posing next to the network’s logo.

She went on to say that she was “very happy” to co-host the program with Morgan Stewart McGraw and Justin Sylvester, and that they would be talking about “feuds, fear of flying, [Instagram] ex scrubbing, back to school bargains, and financial suggestions,” among other things.

“You look amazing!!!,” McDermott wrote in a comment on the post. I’m so proud of you!!”

“Where have you been all this time, @imdeanmcdermott?” One of Spelling’s fans reacted to his message, “We’ve been waiting for you to comment on her posts for months!”

In a recent interview, Spelling stoked separation rumors by revealing that she and McDermott were no longer sleeping in the same bed.

During an appearance on SiriusXM Radio Andy’s “Jeff Lewis Live” in June, the 48-year-old actress stated, “Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed.” Liam Aaron, 14, Stella Doreen, 13, Hattie Margaret, 9, Finn Davey, 8, and Beau Dean, 4, are Spelling and McDermott’s children.

Lewis then inquired as to whether Spelling’s spouse was sleeping “in the guest room,” to which she replied, “He’s in a room.”

They stopped sharing a bed when he went away for six months filming an undisclosed project, according to Spelling.

“They all stayed with me since he left — this isn’t nice, you guys — but after he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country,” she explained. “As a result, I still have four people in the room with me who haven’t gone back to their rooms.”

Last month, the “Chopped Canada” star retaliated against fans who inquired about his family. Several followers inquired, “Where is Tori?” after he posted a photo of himself at a Los Angeles Dodgers game on Instagram.

“Has it ever thought to all of you folks commenting ‘where’s your wife and kids?’ perhaps they aren’t into baseball????” McDermott said.