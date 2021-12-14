In the midst of sexual assault and abuse allegations, Armie Hammer is celebrating the holidays in a unique way.

After discreetly entering a rehabilitation center, Armie Hammer is spending the Christmas with his children.

Despite charges that he sexually attacked and abused a woman, the controversial Hollywood actor, 35, continues to avoid the media. After leaving the treatment facility where he sought professional help, Hammer is “celebrating the holidays with his kids and family,” according to a source with knowledge of his location.

Hammer has a daughter named Harper Grace, 7, and a boy named Ford Douglas Armand, 4, with his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.

Vanity Fair reported in June that the “Call Me By Your Name” star had entered a Florida drug, alcohol, and sex treatment program in May.

In a statement to E! News this week, Hammer’s lawyer said, “I can confirm that Mr. Hammer has left the treatment center and is doing fantastic.” The actor’s counsel did not specify when he checked out.

Meanwhile, a source told People that even though he has physically left the hospital, he would continue to receive “out-patient therapies” since he is “extremely serious” about the program.

Hammer made waves in January after direct texts he reportedly authored and sent to many women were posted online. The communications, which outlined the actor’s purported sexual desires, including references to cannibalism, offered a different picture of him.

The matter was promptly handled by Hammer, who slammed it as “bulls—t.” According to Entertainment Tonight, a 24-year-old woman named Effie came forward in March to accuse him of rape and abuse during a news conference organized by Attorney Gloria Allred.

The allegations of rape have prompted an investigation. Law enforcement handed over their findings to the district attorney earlier this month after the investigation was completed. Last week, police sources informed TMZ that Hammer is unlikely to face prosecution since the evidence isn’t strong enough.

Despite the fact that the actor is unlikely to face prosecution, he has been dropped from a number of projects that he had planned for this year.

Hammer also lost his agent and his talent agency, William Morris Endeavor, dropped him.