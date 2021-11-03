In the midst of ‘Red Flags On Set’ claims by crew, Alec Baldwin subtly supports ‘Rust’ producers.

By posting costume designer Terese Magpale Davis’ answer, Alec Baldwin has gently demonstrated his support for the producers of “Rust.”

The actor shared images of Davis’ lengthy statement on Instagram on Tuesday, in which she spoke out in favor of the producers in the wake of charges that crew workers were overworked at the time of the deadly shooting of Halyna Hutchins last month.

Davis claimed in her statement that the film’s set had strict safety standards in place, despite reports from several crew members that there were “red flags” on set and that working conditions were unsafe.

“The story that we are overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic situations is a load of nonsense,” she added.

“We had just finished a 12-hour turnaround following an 11-hour shoot day the day Halyna died. By 6:30 p.m., we’d gotten off the train. Prior to it, we had just completed a 56-hour weekend. No one was too exhausted to perform their duties.” She also stated that their daily time sheets will be able to substantiate her assertions.

Davis also stated that the crew held numerous safety briefings, sometimes “multiple each day,” to ensure that everyone on the set was safe. “Our AD was never dismissive of safety. He may have done so on other shows, but not on ours,” she wrote.

She was referring to assistant director David Halls, who was fired from a prior project after a firearm mistake resulted in the injury of a crew member. He was the one who gave Baldwin the gun before the actor mistakenly killed Hutchins.

Davis claimed in her post that the shooting was caused by “gun safety” rather than unsafe working circumstances. “Something we could all benefit from learning more about so we can recognize when we’re experiencing something unusual. I realize it’s not as entertaining as slamming producers. “In a catastrophe, the last thing anyone wants to think about is personal responsibility,” she wrote.

Davis wrote at the end of her post that she’s determined to learning more about on-set gun safety practices so that anything like what happened to Hutchins doesn’t happen again. “In Halyna’s name, I’ll advocate for better gun safety on set,” she added.