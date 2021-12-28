In the midst of reconciliation efforts, Kanye West purchases a $4.5 million home near Kim Kardashian.

As they co-parent their four children, Kanye West isn’t relocating too far away from his separated wife Kim Kardashian.

According to Entertainment Tonight, West, 44, who now goes as Ye, purchased a $4.5 million home in Hidden Hills, California, on the same street as the mansion he used to share with Kardashian, 41.

On Dec. 20, the Grammy winner is said to have purchased his new property, which has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

This comes over a year after West and Kardashian ended their relationship. After more than six years of marriage, she filed for divorce in February.

Following the “Gold Digger” rapper’s recent public calls for reconciliation, the Skims entrepreneur moved to have her marriage terminated as soon as possible earlier this month.

Kardashian stated in documents obtained by ET that their marriage was “unsalvageable.” Her intention to “bifurcate the question of marital status from the remaining issues to be considered in this process, and to terminate the parties’ marital status” was also expressed in court documents. Before the divorce is finalized, Kardashian has also requested to be labeled legally single.

She requested in the paperwork that custody of their four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — as well as property and asset division be handled separately from their marital status, allowing Kardashian to be legally single sooner.

Kardashian’s lawyer stated that she “has no desire to reconcile” with her estranged husband and that “continuing to preserve formal marital status between [Kim] and [Ye] serves no constructive purpose, and there is no reason to retain the legal relationship.”

Since November, West has made multiple public efforts to reunite with the reality star.

During a performance of his song “Runaway” at the Free Larry Hoover concert at the Los Angeles Coliseum earlier this month, the rapper confessed his love for her.

“I need you to return to me right away, sweetheart. Kimberly, in particular, “During the event, which Kardashian attended, West improvised over vocals at the end of the song.

During an appearance on the “Drink Champs” podcast in November, West stated that Kardashian is “still” his wife and that he hasn’t seen any divorce papers.

“My children wish for their parents to remain together. I’d like for us to be together, “At the time, West stated.

An unnamed source told People that the Yeezy founder will not give up his marriage to after she filed a request to be declared legally single. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.