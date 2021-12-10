In the midst of Plan B measures and Omicron variant spreading, how do you book a covid booster?

As part of the government’s effort to safeguard individuals from the new Omicron version of the virus, people aged 18 and up will be offered a third booster shot.

Anyone over the age of 18 will be eligible for a third immunization, but only after three months have passed after their first.

Those who have been immunocompromised on multiple occasions will be offered a fourth dose.

Those most at risk from Covid-19 can now schedule a booster vaccine shot through the NHS website.

Persons over the age of 40, people who live and work in care facilities, and frontline health and social care personnel are all included.

people aged 16 and up who have a medical condition that puts them at a high risk of becoming extremely ill as a result of COVID

-19 people aged 16 and up who are the primary caregiver for someone who is at high risk of contracting COVID

-19adults aged 16 and up who cohabit with someone who is more susceptible to illness (such as someone who has HIV, has had a transplant or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis)

A booster dose is also available to pregnant women who are in one of the qualified groups.

Last week, Science Minister George Freeman told Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain that the infrastructure to roll out boosters for over 18s was in place.

Mr Freeman advised anyone under the age of 40 to “register for the app” and “wait to be contacted,” however this is confusing because there is presently no way to register for a booster within the NHS app.

“The NHS is working on plans to offer:a booster dose to everyone aged 18 years old and overa booster dose to people aged 16 years old and over with a severely weakened immune systembooster doses from 3 months after the previous dose – currently it’s from 6 months after the previous dosea 2nd dose to all children aged 12 to 15 years old who are not already vaccinated” says one option on the NHS website.

Please be aware that this service is currently unavailable.

“Once the service has been upgraded, we will update this page. Please wait for the NHS to call you.” Mr. “The summary has come to an end.”