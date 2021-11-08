In the midst of Pete Davidson’s rumored romance, Kim Kardashian’s family fears Kanye West may have a “meltdown.”

Kanye West’s family is worried about Kim Kardashian because he still wants to be with her.

When he appeared on Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs” on Thursday, the “Donda” rapper frequently referred to the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star as “my wife.” He also stated that he wishes for them to stay married. Kardashian, on the other hand, has no intention of reconciling with him and appears to be enjoying Pete Davidson’s company. As a result, her family is concerned about the rapper “Gold Digger.”

According to Page Six, “everyone in the family is apprehensive about how Kanye would respond to Kim spending so much time with Pete.” “Kanye recently stated that he still wants to be with her, so this can’t be good.” Following their split, Kardashian and West have stayed friendly. They have been seen out and about with their children since she filed for divorce in February.

Kardashian attended all of the “Donda” listening events he hosted. He was also present when Kardashian made her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut last month.

Meanwhile, others in her entourage were “wondering why” she kept hanging out with the comic, according to the insider. Davidson is amusing, but the source believes Kardashian should have considered West’s reaction.

“He just unfollowed her on Instagram,” the insider continued, “but we think it’s only a matter of time before Kanye has an outburst.”

When West went on “Drink Champs,” he aired his displeasure with Kardashian’s jokes on the comedy show regarding their divorce. Kardashian praised him as the “greatest rapper of all time” and the “richest Black man in America” during her rant. She also described him as “brilliant” and a “true genius.” Kardashian, on the other hand, claimed that her decision to divorce him was based only on “his personality.” “They just wanted to get that bar off,” he remarked of “SNL” making my wife say “I divorced him.” “And I’ve never seen the papers, and we’re not even divorced,” she says. He went on to say, “To me, that’s not a joke. My children wish for their parents to remain together. I’d like for us to be together.” Meanwhile, according to another source, Kardashian is over West and has no desire to reconcile. Another user linked the rapper to Vinetria, a 22-year-old model. Page Six stated that both were seen at his Donda Academy’s first basketball game in Minneapolis on Sunday.