In the midst of Pete Davidson dating rumors, Kanye West wants Kim Kardashian back.

Kanye West is still hoping for a reconciliation with Kim Kardashian.

When he appeared on Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs” on Thursday, nine months after filing for divorce in February, the “Gold Digger” rapper, now known as Ye, referred to Kardashian as his “wife.”

“My wife—because she’s still my wife—ain’t no paperwork,” the Yeezy founder said in the episode, according to E! News, as he recalled a time when the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum assisted him with a little issue.

Following their split, West and Kardashian have remained friendly. North, 8, and Chicago, 3, are their girls, and Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2, are their sons.

Both celebrities have continued to demonstrate their support for one another’s careers. In August, Kardashian attended promotional events for West’s album “Donda,” while West travelled to New York City to help Kardashian prepare for her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut last month.

However, the musician acknowledged that the joke about their divorce in Kardashian’s monologue did not sit well with him.

Kardashian said she married the “greatest rapper of all time,” the “richest Black man in America,” and a “brilliant, bonafide genius who gave me four incredible kids” during her “SNL” monologue. She went on to say that it all came down to “one thing – his personality” when she decided to file for divorce. West was not thrilled with Kardashian’s jokes, which earned fantastic reactions on social media.

“They just wanted to get that bar off,” he remarked of “SNL” making my wife say “I divorced him.” “And I’ve never seen the papers, and we’re not even divorced,” she says. He continued, “To me, that’s not a joke. My children wish for their parents to remain together. I’d like for us to be together.” In an April court document acquired by E! News, West reacted to Kardashian’s divorce filing by asking shared physical and legal custody of their four children.

Kardashian is rumored to be dating “SNL” actor Pete Davidson, which led to West’s recent declaration.

Last week, the inventor of Skims and the comedian were caught holding hands on a rollercoaster ride at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, sparking relationship speculations. This week, they went on two dinner dates in New York City.

While many reports have stated that Kardashian and Davidson are only friends, an unnamed insider told Us Weekly that their friendship might become “romantic.”