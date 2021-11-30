In the midst of Liverpool transfer rumours, Divock Origi sent a message to Newcastle United, saying, “Let’s be honest.”

In the January transfer window, Liverpool striker Divock Origi has been linked with a move to Newcastle, but ex-Premier League striker Kevin Phillips has advised the Magpies to seek elsewhere.

After scoring the game-winning goal in the 2019 Champions League final, Origi has become a Liverpool icon, but his playing time has become increasingly limited, and he was put available for transfer in the summer.

Despite being made available for transfer, Liverpool did not get a suitable offer, and the Belgian remained at Anfield, although a January move might be on the cards.

Since 2015, the 26-year-old has made 165 appearances for Liverpool. He has appeared in eight games this season, but just two of them have been in the league.

Newcastle has money to spend now that they are under new ownership, but they are still in risk of being relegated to the Championship after failing to win a game this season.

Newcastle United are “crying out” for two defenders in January, according to Phillips. “Origi would be a good signing, but I don’t think that would be a problem.” “It would be very expensive for them, and I believe it would be difficult to sign him in the middle of the season.”

“Liverpool does not have the most talented squad. When the Africa Cup of Nations takes place in January, they will be depending on players like Origi.

“Let’s face it, Newcastle is in desperate need of at least two defenders.”

“They need to enhance their defense if they want to stay in the Premier League.” When the window opens, that must be the top priority. If Newcastle is to stay up, defenders are vital.” With Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah departing for the African Cup of Nations in January, it’s quite improbable that Liverpool would allow Origi to leave.