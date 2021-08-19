In the midst of Liverpool rumors, Brendan Rodgers sent a ‘clever’ Harvey Barnes transfer message.

On Thursday, Harvey Barnes put an end to any transfer rumors by signing a new long-term contract with Leicester City.

This summer, the winger was linked with a move to Liverpool, but he has committed his career to Leicester until 2025.

After Liverpool were linked with a transfer, former Premier League and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson welcomed the contract extension as a “smart move” by Brendan Rodgers’ side.

“It’s a clever move,” he told Football Insider.

“Over the last few seasons, Leicester has established itself as a serious Champions League challenger.

“Because Liverpool is the type of team with whom Leicester is now competing, they don’t want to sell to their competitors.

“They don’t want to trade a quality player like Barnes, who has progressed and excelled under Brendan Rodgers.

“It always irritates me when teams let their top players finish their contracts in the last 12 or 18 months.

“The sooner you can lock up these elite players, the better.”

So far, Liverpool has had a quiet transfer window, with RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate being the only player to arrive.

Instead, Liverpool has focused on player retention, signing new, long-term contracts with their own players.

Last week, Virgil van Dijk joined Alisson, Fabinho, and Trent Alexander-Arnold in signing a new contract.

Next in line are believed to be Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah.