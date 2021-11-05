In the midst of Kim Kardashian dating rumors, Kate Beckinsale hints at how Pete Davidson charms beautiful women.

In the midst of allegations that her ex-boyfriend is dating Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale has quietly applauded Pete Davidson. On Thursday, the “Pearl Harbor” star liked a retweet of a viral tweet that claimed Davidson’s charisma is what attracts attractive women.

“I love how everyone is like ‘wtf is going on how did he do this what is this mystery???’ whenever Pete Davidson starts dating another attractive celebrity.” “And no one is willing to consider the notion that he might have a pleasant personality,” the tweet continued.

The post went viral after Davidson was once again embroiled in dating rumors on Monday. After a photo of Davidson holding hands with Kardashian at a California amusement park fuelled dating suspicions, Davidson became a trending topic on the internet last weekend. Since then, the couple has been seen out to dinner twice in New York. According to sources, they were “genuinely affectionate” with each other on their dates.

Davidson’s ability to entice A-list beauties like Beckinsale, supermodel Kaia Gerber, Ariana Grande, and his most recent ex, “Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor, has left social media fans baffled. A source told Page Six in an exclusive interview that Beckinsale fell in love with Davidson because of his charisma.

According to the source, Beckinsale couldn’t help but fall for Davidson’s charm during a Golden Globes party in January 2019. “Kate had her hand on his knee and laughed at all of his jokes,” a source stated at the time. Beckinsale “struggled with the emphasis on her relationship with Pete” and the couple split up in April of that year. Another insider informed the site on Thursday that Davidson’s jokes are hitting home with Kardashian, who was allegedly “smiling and laughing a lot” during their meal at Zero Bond on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Bethenny Frankel of “Real Housewives of New York City” took to Twitter on Thursday to express her hypothesis about why the “Saturday Night Live” star has been attracting gorgeous celebrities. “I still believe Pete Davidson blasts diamonds out of his penis years later,” she wrote.