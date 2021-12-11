In the midst of Kanye West’s efforts to win her back, Kim Kardashian wants to be legally single.

Despite Kanye West’s repeated public requests to get back together with her, Kim Kardashian appears to have made it clear that she has no plans to restart her romance with him.

According to TMZ, the 41-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum filed court documents to become legally single on Friday. It will isolate the issues of child custody and property from her marital status if it is approved by a judge.

According to the source, Kardashian also requested that her maiden name be reinstated.

Kardashian’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, has made similar maneuvers with other celebrity clients, including Dr. Dre and Kelly Clarkson, according to the outlet. According to the study, separating marital status from other difficulties will help both parties to move on from their relationship before the divorce is formalized.

Kardashian filed the application just hours after West confessed his love for her on stage at the Free Larry Hoover event at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

During the performance of his song “”I need you to rush straight back to me, darling,” West, who legally changed his name to Ye, ad-libbed over vocals at the end of the song. Kimberly, to be precise.” After nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper on Feb. 19, citing irreconcilable differences as the basis for the breakup. North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, are their four children, and she requested joint legal and physical custody.

Kardashian bought their combined Hidden Hills, California, property for $23 million in October, indicating that the couple was making progress in their divorce. In November, though, West stated categorically that Kardashian is “still” his wife.

“‘Cause she’s still my wife, ain’t no paperwork,” the musician stated on the “Drink Champs” podcast, insisting that the couple was not divorced.

Kardashian, though, has no plans to reunite with West, according to an unnamed source who spoke to E! News at the time. While she is aware of his feelings, the Skims founder “worked for a long, long time” to make their marriage work, according to the insider, she had already “hit her breaking point.” Kardashian has been seeing “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson after her divorce. The couple originally became linked in October and have since been seen together on several occasions.