In the midst of Jo Koy dating rumors, Chelsea Handler is reportedly “in love with the best guy.”

Chelsea Handler has claimed that she is head over heels in love with the best type of man.

The 46-year-old actress shared a selfie of herself wearing a white top and black jeans on Instagram on Monday. She is sitting and looking at something outside the camera frame in the photograph.

In the caption, she said, “Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how happy I am to have so many people I love in my life, to live the life I do, and to be going on tour doing what I love.” “And that I’m finally in love with the best kind of guy imaginable. Everyone can have hope! That sort of thing.”

Her fans and following were ecstatic that she had found new love. Many of them stated that she had earned it.

“Deserving of everything, hot stuff!” Mamrie Hart penned the piece.

“Oh my gosh, Chelsea!!!!!!!! This made me quite pleased. THAT KIND OF THINGS ARE THE BEST!!! You didn’t have to tick any f–king boxes, either [love emoji]. Melinda Maria added, “[mic]drop.”

“I am ecstatic for you!” Paris Hilton replied with a heart emoji and a smiley face.

Kate Beckinsale wrote, “So pleased to hear this, you big beautiful b–ch,” with a red heart emoji.

“Why are you making me cry with joy for you!!!” Chris Klemens threw in his two cents.

Handler is rumored to be dating Jo Koy, a 50-year-old stand-up comedian. Despite the fact that the couple hasn’t confirmed it, an unnamed source told Page Six that they are dating.

They were observed getting intimate at a Los Angeles Dodgers game on Aug. 31, sparking reports that they were dating. Koy could be seen hugging and kissing Handler from behind in the photo released by the site, while she held his arms wrapped around her.

The couple appeared to be adamant about keeping their relationship under wraps. TMZ asked Koy about the real score between him and Handler in September. They were simply pals, he claimed. He couldn’t help but compliment Handler, calling her “beautiful” and “wonderful.”

Handler and Koy have been “great friends” for many years, according to Koy. “Metal Shop Master is now available,” stated host Charles Latibeaudiere. Chelsea isn’t very accessible, isn’t she, Jo?” “Good Charles, you’re done,” Koy said with a giggle.