In the midst of his self-isolation due to Covid-19, Ed Sheeran claims that Elton John calls him every day.

In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe Show on Sunday, Ed Sheeran stated Elton John has been checking on him every day from the beginning of his isolation after the 30-year-old tested positive for Covid-19.

Sheeran claims John has been demonstrating his concern as a friend by checking in on him every day for a few minutes to make sure he is okay despite his illness.

According to ET, the singer told Lowe, “He has literally rung me every day.”

“In the morning, I’m feeding Lyra (Sheeran’s daughter) oatmeal and it says, ‘Say hello to Elton.’ There aren’t many people in my life like that, and I really, really respect him,” the “Bad Habits” singer added.

The 30-year-old musician revealed that his friendship with the “Rocket Man” singer began before he was diagnosed with Covid-19. Following the death of his friend and mentor Michael Gudinski in March, he said John began checking in on him on a daily basis.

“When Michael died, [Elton] called to see how I was doing, and I wasn’t doing well,” he stated.

On Oct. 24, Sheeran announced his Covid-19 diagnosis on Instagram, telling followers that he will continue doing scheduled interviews and performances at home to prevent the sickness from spreading.

“Hey, fellas. “Just a quick email to let you know that I’ve unfortunately tested positive for Covid, thus I’m currently self-isolating and adhering to government procedures,” he wrote. “It means I won’t be able to continue with any in-person commitments for the time being, so I’ll be doing as many of my scheduled interviews/performances as I can from home.” Please accept my apologies if I have disappointed anyone. “Be safe everyone x,” he said in the description of the photo.

The singer’s good news arrived just days before the release of his album “=” (equals), which is set for October 29.

The singer-songwriter described the album as a “coming to terms album” in an interview with ET at the recent MTV Video Music Awards in September.

“I tied the knot. I had a child and became a father. I turned 30 and lost a very good buddy. He described the record as “a coming to terms album.”

On Sunday, Sheeran shared a snippet from his interview with Lowe in which he elaborated on what the album meant to him.

Sheeran explained that he named his album “equals” because it represents “life” in a brief video released on Instagram.

"I spent a lot of my twenties trying to figure out who I was." 'What am I doing here?' 'Why am I doing this?' What if I'm a singer?