In the midst of his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck is rumored to be looking at engagement rings.

Is Ben Affleck ready to take Jennifer Lopez’s restored romance to the next level?

Page Six reported that the “Justice League” star was pictured Monday perusing engagement rings at Tiffany & Co. in Century City, California. His mother Chris and his 9-year-old son Samuel accompanied him.

It’s unclear whether he was hunting for a ring for Lopez, but an unnamed source told E! News in July that they weren’t planning on getting married anytime soon.

The insider said of Affleck and the singer, “They have been meshing their lives and families and don’t feel the need to get engaged or even marry the knot.” “They’ve both been there and don’t believe it’s required. Ben worships her, and they are both very secure in their relationship.”

In late April, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their affair, only weeks after she and her ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, called off their engagement.

After meeting and falling in love on the set of their film “Gigli,” the “Argo” star proposed to Lopez in November 2002. He reportedly spent $2.5 million for a 6.1-carat pink diamond with white diamond side accents from Harry Winston.

In May, an unnamed jewelry source acquainted with the sale told Town & Country, “It was a very unusual and very precious colored diamond that most people were unaware of at the time.”

According to the source, the ring with which Affleck proposed was extremely unusual. Most diamonds in the world, according to Greg Kwiat, CEO of Kwiat Diamonds, and Fred Leighton, are “white in color.” “Extremely rare” are those in pink, blue, red, orange, and green. Brown, black, and yellow, for example, are more widely accessible.

“Certainly, Jennifer Lopez’s pink diamond engagement ring from Ben Affleck gets credit for increasing interest in colored diamonds, and rightly so,” Kwiat added. “However, these uncommon and unique colored diamonds have been recognized as a truly collectible item at the high end of the market, and purchasers from all over the world have been purchasing them as they come to market.”

However, only days before their wedding in September 2003, Lopez and Affleck postponed their ceremony due to “extreme media attention.”

According to Page Six, they penned in a joint statement at the time, “When we found ourselves really contemplating hiring three separate “decoy brides” at three different places.” “We realized something wasn’t quite right.”

Lopez and Affleck announced their decision in January 2004. Brief News from Washington Newsday.