In the midst of his Pete Davidson romance, Kanye West rants about getting back with Kim Kardashian.

Even though Kim Kardashian is already dating “Saturday Night Live” actor Pete Davidson, Kanye West still wants to reunite with her ex.

The “Gold Digger” rapper was into Skid Row on Wednesday to talk with the CEO and president of LA Mission, a nonprofit that works to reduce homelessness in the city. He allegedly said that God wanted him to reconcile with Kardashian, who was recently seen out and about with the “SNL” comic.

Page Six paraphrased West as saying, “The narrative God wants to see is that we can be redeemed in all of these relationships.” “We’ve made blunders. I’ve made blunders. I’ve done things as a husband that were not appropriate in public, but today, for whatever reason — I had no idea I’d be in front of this microphone — I’m here to rewrite the narrative.” He also criticized the Kardashians’ television shows, E! and Hulu. For 20 seasons, E! aired “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” In June, the reality show came to an end. However, following “KUWTK,” the Kardashian-Jenner family is working on a new reality show with Hulu. “I’m not going to let E! write my family’s story. I’m not going to let Hulu create my family’s story… I am my family’s priest “West went on to say.

The Yeezy fashion designer also stated that he wanted to be with his children and that he is doing all possible to do so.

“I’m trying to communicate this in the most rational, calm manner possible,” he added, “but I need to get back home.”

“If the enemy can separate Kimye, millions of families will believe that separation is OK… However, when God brings Kimye together, millions of families will be impacted to understand that they can overcome the work of separation, trauma that the adversary has exploited to keep people in suffering as people step over homeless people to get to the Gucci store “He came to a conclusion.

West was “under the radar” before speaking at the gathering, according to an unnamed source. Meanwhile, Kardashian and Davidson have kept their relationship under wraps. According to People, they were seen having an intimate supper at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Sunday. During the outing, the two of them were photographed holding hands.

It wasn’t the first time West had expressed himself in this way. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.