In the midst of his Jennifer Lopez romance, Ben Affleck wants to ‘ostensibly’ be a ‘good husband.’

Ben Affleck has been tight-lipped about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, although he expresses gratitude for their restored connection.

In a December/January interview with WSJ. Magazine, the 49-year-old actor talked about his ambitions for the future and the kind of guy he wants to be at work and in life, despite his rekindled romance with Lopez.

For years, “fear drove” Affleck to work incessantly, but the sensation has faded in recent years as he’s concentrated on himself and his children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“Being a good father is the most essential thing. Being a good man is the second most essential thing. Also, he’s a kind guy. And, you know, apparently, a good spouse. Hopefully, this will happen “‘I told the magazine,’ he said.

Affleck also claimed that he had no plans to speak publicly about his connection with Lopez, citing one of the “harder” lessons he’s learned over the years: not everything should be shared with the world.

“There are some things that are private and intimate, and they have importance in terms of intimacy because they aren’t shared with the rest of the world,” he explained.

Affleck did admit, though, that the story of his rekindled romance with Lopez is “absolutely lovely” to him.

Lopez and Affleck met on the shooting of “Gigli” in 2001 and married in 2002. Lopez and Affleck restarted their affair in late April after their separate breaks with Alex Rodriguez and Ana de Armas earlier this year. They have been together since.

The “Argo” star hinted that he would share their romance’s “great story” in the future, but said he’s just as likely to “write it all down” and then “set it on fire.”

According to the two-time Academy Award winner, he considers himself “very fortunate” to have received “second chances” in both his professional and personal lives.

"Life is challenging, and we are constantly failing and, hopefully, learning from our mistakes," he explained. "The second chance is the one thing you really need to take advantage of the opportunities that come with that growth. I've made every effort to take advantage of it. I haven't always been successful, but when I have, it has turned out to be one of the most important things of my life." Affleck spoke about his future goals.