In the midst of her second pregnancy, Kylie Jenner skips the 2021 Met Gala and shares throwback photos.

Kylie Jenner was “very disappointed” she wouldn’t be able to attend the Met Gala in 2021.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, confirmed on her Instagram Story Monday that she will not be attending the Met Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit, which is set to return this year.

Instead, the 24-year-old beauty mogul released a series of throwback photographs from her prior Met Gala red carpet appearances, including Balmain in 2017, Versace in 2017, Alexander Wang in 2018, and Versace once more in 2019.

“I’m really disappointed I won’t be able to attend this year. Jenner wrote, “I can’t wait to see all the looks.”

Jenner’s fans and followers expressed their dissatisfaction at her absence.

One fan remarked, “She’s one of the ones who always serves, and she’s not even going.”

“This is on track to be the worst Met Gala ever… With a crying emoji, another commented, “Is nobody going?”

Rihanna, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Bella Hadid, Blake Lively, Lady Gaga, and Zendaya were among many who were unhappy when they did not appear on the red carpet.

Rihanna, on the other hand, was simply fashionably late and appeared later with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Jenner did not give an explanation for her absence from this year’s Met Gala. Her did, however, reveal this week that she and Travis Scott, who already have a daughter named Stormi, are expecting their second child. She made the announcement on Instagram with a touching video documenting her pregnancy.

Jenner flaunted her baby bulge during New York Fashion Week only days after announcing her pregnancy.

She went to the Revolve Gallery wearing a bright orange trench coat, low-rise trousers, and a knotted shirt that revealed her entire tummy. A Louis Vuitton handbag, pointed yellow shoes, and gold jewelry completed the beauty mogul’s ensemble.

According to an unnamed insider, Jenner was in “very good spirits” during the sighting. According to the tipster, she was spotted talking to Revolve’s chief brand officer Raissa Gerona, who congratulated her on her second pregnancy.

“Kylie is a fashionista who was ecstatic to see fresh rising companies that she wouldn’t ordinarily be able to view,” the person continued. “Kylie was gracious and she and Raissa chatted about it a bit.”