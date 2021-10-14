In the midst of her legal woes, Erika Jayne is “so tone deaf,” according to her lawyer, Jay Edelson.

Erika Jayne’s opulent lifestyle has not changed as a result of her legal troubles, according to her lawyer, Jay Edelson.

Edelson discussed Jayne’s latest comments on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” about the changes in her life after she filed for divorce from estranged husband Tom Girardi in November last year during an interview on the “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast on Wednesday.

Jayne, who is reportedly being paid up to $600,000 for Season 11 of the Bravo series, still has her “glam squad,” according to the attorney.

Edelson also addressed the reality star’s current living status, saying on “RHOBH” that she is “poor” and that the $10,000-per-month apartment she moved into after her breakup from Girardi is “small.”

“It’s incredibly disrespectful that you’re squatting in a $10,000-a-month apartment.” I’m sure she has a lot of followers, but I doubt many of them survive on $10,000 a month. On the podcast, the lawyer said, “I doubt many of them have glam squads.”

In December 2020, Edelson’s firm filed a class-action lawsuit against Jayne and Girardi, accusing them of embezzling money meant for families of victims killed in a 2018 plane tragedy.

The trustee supervising the bankruptcy case involving Girardi’s former law business, Girardi Keese, has also sued the reality star for $25 million. During their marriage, the firm allegedly paid for Jayne’s glam, PR, assistants, and credit card bill, according to the trustee.

While Jayne has stated that she was unaware of her ex’s alleged legal wrongdoings, Edelson has suggested that the singer’s conduct on Season 11 of “RHOBH” are questionable.

“This entire thing [of]‘Oh, I’ve got these homes I’ve never ever heard of,'” she explained. Let me look up their location on Google.’ “It’s all tone deaf,” the attorney explained. “Her character, the one she’s playing, says, ‘I’ve got a lot of money and I don’t give a damn.’ That’s perfectly OK. That’s fantastic. It’s perfect for reality television. However, it comes to a halt the moment you steal money from widows and orphans.” Jayne should have “changed tacks” after learning of her estranged husband’s legal scandal, according to Edelson, and done something constructive for the victims.

"Perhaps you should do something to ensure that those people are made whole." He went on to say, "She could accomplish it." "She could raise $2 million in an instant and pay off the debt."