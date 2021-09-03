In the midst of her Channing Tatum romance, Zoe Kravitz takes a swipe at online commenters.

During her romance with Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz poked fun at online trolls. She shared a message about portraying oneself online on Instagram on Sept. 2, eliciting diverse comments from internet users.

The supposed romance between the “Little Big Star” and Tatum has made waves in recent weeks. The couple was photographed out and about in New York City last month, getting lattes and going for bike rides.

As the focus shifts to their relationship, Kravitz said in a new Instagram post that she isn’t the kind to pretend her life is perfect. With her claimed relationship with Tatum generating a lot of attention online, she sent out a message about individuals who pretend to live flawless lives.

She wrote, “Don’t forget to act like you have your s**t together for strangers on the internet today x.” She captioned the photo, “Why are we like this though?”

The post attracted the attention of fans, who felt Kravitz was sending herself a message. Some fans speculated that she may be under a lot of pressure to maintain a nice public image after receiving so much attention as a result of her relationship with Tatum.

Juliette Lewis wrote, “It’s me, adore you.”

While some fans have offered their support for Kravitz, others have expressed their disbelief in her plight.

“Girl, your summer has so far appeared to be magical. One remarked, “Let’s not, lol,” referring to her recent NYC exploits with Tatum.

Kravitz and Tatum collaborated on the film “Pussy Island,” which also serves as Kravitz’s directorial debut. A source told E! News last month that their friendship had grown after months of working together on the project.

“They’re more than just co-stars or close friends. “Their relationship has evolved into something more,” a source told the publication.

Last week, a source told the site that Tatum’s ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, seems unconcerned about his new connections. The insider revealed, “Jenna doesn’t get involved in who he dates.” “She wishes Channing the best and wishes for him to be healthy and happy. The source went on to say, “She just leaves it at that.”