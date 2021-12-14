In the midst of her cancer battle, Shannen Doherty reveals her New Year’s wish.

Shannen Doherty stated that staying well is her primary objective for 2022. As she continues to battle stage 4 breast cancer, the “Charmed” actress begs for her health to remain stable.

“If I were dreaming of what would happen in 2022, I think lot more research and progression as far as finding the cure for cancer is my ultimate, ultimate dream because even though I am thriving and doing well, I still have cancer and you don’t want stage four,” Doherty told ET’s Nischelle Turner on Monday while promoting her new film “Fortress.”

“But I have it, and so I’m always thinking in the back of my mind, ‘What can I do to help bring more awareness, what can I do to help raise money, what can I do to push research for not just myself but for everyone else who is suffering from cancer?'” the actress said in an ET interview.

“Realistically, I hope that my health remains stable, that I maintain my relationships with my husband, my mother, and my friends, and that their work continues to grow and improve.” I simply hope that work-wise, things stay the same next year. “I’m hoping to keep getting these opportunities and working with folks I’ve always liked and wanted to work with,” she said.

Doherty announced in 2017 that her cancer was in remission, but she confirmed last year that it had reappeared. She is currently undergoing treatment for stage 4 breast cancer.

Despite this, Doherty kept herself busy this year, completing three films, including “Fortress,” in which she co-stars with Bruce Willis. The film will be released in theaters on Friday.

Doherty was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for her role as Diana, the adoptive mother of a lady whose biological mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, in Lifetime’s “List of Lifetime” in September.

Doherty developed special content for Lifetime’s Stop Breast Cancer for Life campaign in favor of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, in addition to appearing in a film on breast cancer.

She also recently finished filming “Hot Seat,” a thriller starring Mel Gibson.

“I’m doing fine and feeling fantastic.”

"I'm doing fine and feeling fantastic."

I consider myself to be quite fortunate, and this year has been particularly intriguing for me because work is so essential to me, especially as someone who is battling illness.