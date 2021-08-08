In the midst of Geno Doak’s split rumors, Mama June flaunts her ‘Self Love’ on Instagram.

June Shannon appeared to be overjoyed as she flaunted her new hairstyle on social media, despite reports that her and boyfriend Geno Doak had broken up.

The controversial 41-year-old matriarch used Instagram Stories on Friday to show off her latest makeover to her Instagram followers. Mama June flashed a wide smile in a photo she uploaded, her much longer blonde hair cascading past her shoulders in loose and bountiful curls.

She commented, “This is the new me, and I’m loving it,” before adding, “self love.”

The new voluminous blonde hair is only one of the many upgrades made by the “Mama June: From Not to Hot” star. Mama June also had her teeth corrected after claiming in a June letter obtained by Page Six that she had a botched operation earlier this year by a Beverly Hills-based doctor.

Mama June was photographed beaming with her new set of veneers in exclusive images obtained by The Sun. She had a gap in her teeth before because she had broken some of them while eating pre-packaged cakes, or “fat cakes,” as she called them.

She told The Sun at the time, “I am thrilled to finally have gotten my tooth restored.” “Now I have to keep an eye on the fat cakes in case they shatter again.”

Mama June appeared to be in good spirits in her most recent social media post, but some admirers believe she’s suffering from a shattered heart as a result of her rumored breakup with her 45-year-old beau.

Mama June recently went live on TikTok and appeared irritated when some fans asked about Geno during the live chat, sparking suspicions that they had broken up.

Geno himself may have hinted at a breakup when he posted a TikTok clip of a person with the handle @julesmadrid performing Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” on his Instagram.

“Now you’re saying you want your freedom/ Well, who am I to keep you down?” In the video, the user sings, “It’s only proper that you play the way you feel.”

Some admirers wondered if Mama June and Geno were still together in the comments section. Though Geno did not answer to the questions, one fan stated that they may have already called it quits, citing Mama June’s previous live session as evidence. Brief News from Washington Newsday.