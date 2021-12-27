In the midst of Emmerdale rumors, Charley Webb enjoys Christmas with Matthew Wolfenden.

Charley Webb of Emmerdale gave fans a glimpse into her magical Christmas with her family.

Rumours that Charley and her husband Matthew Wolfenden have left Emmerdale have been circulating recently.

However, it appears that the reports did not deter them from spending Christmas with their three sons, Buster, 11, Bowie, 5, and Ace, two.

Charley, who portrays Debbie Dingle on the soap, shared a video on Instagram of her children enthusiastically preparing for Santa’s arrival and playing in the snow.

She mixed it with a video of Buster, Bowie, and Ace opening their toys on Christmas morning.

The video’s caption was written by Charley: “Christmas in the year 2021.

“Thank you so much for everything you’ve done this year; you’re my favorite Instagram team.

“I enjoy sharing stuff with you and having small talk with you.

“I hope you all had a wonderful day, and I’m thinking of anyone who had a difficult day yesterday.

“I adore you all.”

After meeting on Emmerdale, Charley and Matthew, who plays David Metcalfe, have been together for 15 years.

They married three years ago in a private ceremony.