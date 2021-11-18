In the midst of dating rumors, Pete Davidson celebrates his 28th birthday with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

In the midst of reports that they are already dating, Pete Davidson spent his special day with Kim Kardashian.

Davidson celebrated his 28th birthday on Tuesday. He wasn’t alone on his birthday since he spent it with Kardashian, 41, according to images provided by Public Enemy hype man Flavor Flav. On Wednesday, the “Flavor of Love” star tweeted two images with the purported pair.

Kris Jenner, Kardashian’s mother, joined the group. As seen in the photos, the momager, “Saturday Night Live” comic, and SKIMS creator wore brown and black loungewear from Kardashian’s line.

Flavor Flav captioned the photo, “FLAVOR FLAV::: celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s bday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner.”

“Pete, I’ve never taken a clock off my neck to give to anyone, and you’ll be the last person I do so for since it looks great on you. Greetings on your birthday, “Added he.

While some still have doubts about Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship status, an unnamed insider told Entertainment Tonight that they’re “casually dating.” According to reports, the celebrity mom of three likes Davidson but isn’t ready to commit to anything serious just yet.

Their appearances were not “a stunt,” according to another person who spoke to The Washington Post.

“That isn’t Kim’s style, so she doesn’t have to do it. There are a slew of other things she could do to draw attention to herself “The source told the news organization. “It’s still early, but both parties are interested. Putting a label on whatever this is is the difficult part.” When they were caught holding hands while riding a roller coaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Southern California, Davidson and Kardashian fuelled dating speculations. The couple didn’t seem to mind the stories surrounding them, and they’ve been together ever since.

When Davidson and Kardashian returned to New York days after their hand-holding encounter, they reunited and had dinner dates for two nights in a row. Kardashian was treated to an intimate meal on the rooftop of Campania, an Italian restaurant in Staten Island, by Davidson.

According to a source, “it was just the two of them.” “They were able to sneak in and out discreetly.” They reconnected with several of their friends at Zero Bond the next day. It was a “casual” outing, according to eyewitnesses. “They were really low-key,” according to Kardashian and Davidson.