In the midst of dating rumors, Jason Sudeikis goes hiking with Keeley Hazell in Los Angeles.

Keeley Hazell and Jason Sudeikis are spending more time together.

On a trek in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sudeikis, 45, and Hazell, 34, were photographed.

The actor was dressed in exercise attire in the photographs obtained by Page Six, wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers. He accessorized his look with a crimson sweatband and sunglasses.

Hazell, on the other hand, wore a white crop top with black shorts and matching black shoes. She finished the appearance with dark shades and a cap.

The model was seen stretching with the “Ted Lasso” star in one photo, while they were seen speaking as they walked in others.

Last year, Hazell featured on Sudeikis’ Apple TV+ show, and the two have since been seen together outside of work, sparking dating speculations. They are not in a relationship, according to an unnamed insider who spoke to Page Six.

According to the insider, they had been pals for seven or eight years.

After getting intimate during a stroll in New York City in June, many outlets reported that Sudeikis and Hazell were dating. The actor was seen cuddling her in photos obtained by the Daily Mail while walking about the city.

At the time, a source informed People that the two “had been seeing each other,” but that it was not serious.

“They’ve been dating for quite some time. They’re just having a good time. “At this moment, it’s nothing serious,” the unnamed insider stated.

Sudeikis was formerly married to Olivia Wilde, with whom he has a son, Otis, and a daughter, Daisy, who is four years old. After nine years of dating, the former couple announced their split in November 2020.

In an August interview with GQ, the comedian stated that he was still processing their breakup, stating that he didn’t know why they broke up.

In a year, I’ll have a better idea of why,” the 45-year-old actor told the publication. “And an even better one in two, and an even better one in five, and it’ll move from being a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle,” says the author.

Since then, Wilde has moved on to Harry Styles.

They were photographed kissing on the beach in Italy in July.