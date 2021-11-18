In the midst of anti-vax rumors, Taylor Swift defends Miles Teller, calling him “the greatest dance partner.”

Despite unfavorable reactions from fans who lambasted the actor for his vaccination status, Taylor Swift offered a beautiful message of support to her “I Bet You Think About Me” music video co-star Miles Teller.

On Monday, Swift shared the Blake Lively-directed music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” in which Teller plays a groom who is haunted by memories of his ex-girlfriend (Swift) during his wedding.

Swift attends her ex-wedding boyfriend’s in the song video, who is plagued by flashbacks of his ex-girlfriend on one of the most important days of his life. The bride is played by Teller’s real-life wife, “Opeth – The Devil’s Orchard” star Keleigh Sperry.

Despite Swifties applauding the 31-year-old singer’s new music, many of them were critical of Teller’s appearance in the video, with the majority asking the “War Dogs” actor to get vaccinated.

Swift attempted to defuse the controversy by sharing behind-the-scenes photos of him and Sperry on the set of “I Bet You Think About Me” on her Twitter page on Wednesday.

“I’m eternally grateful to @Miles Teller for being the best dance partner and friend I’ve ever had. Also, @keleighteller, the coolest living human on the planet. The bride was willing to take a chance on anything “she penned

Earlier, the 30-year-old actor attempted to soothe viewers by tweeting, “Hey guys, I don’t typically feel the need to answer rumors on here, but I am and have been vaccinated for quite some time. Hate is the only thing I oppose.” Since then, the tweet has been removed.

The shooting of “The Offer,” a spinoff series of “The Godfather,” was reportedly halted in September when the actor tested positive for Covid-19.

“That positive person was publicly named as a series star who was said to be unvaccinated,” the Hollywood Reporter said, without naming the actor. “The stoppage resulted in a $6 million loss for the limited series about the making of ‘The Godfather.'”

According to a representative from Paramount+, the sum is less than $6 million.

Teller’s music video for “I Bet You Think About Me” was shot at an unknown time.

The actor and his wife are said to have taken a summer holiday.

Chris Stapleton’s voice can be heard in the harmonies of “I Bet You Think About Me” in the video. Since its debut, the music video has received approximately 14 million views and has received multiple playbacks.