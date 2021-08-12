In the midst of an investigation, ‘Suicide Squad’ star Joel Kinnaman denies a Swedish model’s rape allegation.

Joel Kinnaman, the actor of “Suicide Squad,” has minimized the rape allegations, claiming that an obsessed lady is just trying to inflict revenge on him because of a restraining order.

The claim is being investigated by Swedish police, who announced it on Wednesday.

“The prosecutor received the case today and has very little time to review it. She has stated that more investigation is required before she can make a decision,” according to an E! News spokesperson working with the prosecutor.

Kinnaman’s legal team claims that the Swedish model only made the rape claim after the actor contacted the cops and received a restraining order against her.

Kinnaman filed an extortion case against the model Gabriella Magnusson, better known by her stage name Bella Davis, and obtained a restraining order against her in Los Angeles last week.

According to the New York Post, the actor’s attorney Patricia Glaser stated, “It appears that she filed her case after learning of the restraining order.” “Ms. Davis threatened to publicize false information about Mr. Kinnaman – including that he had sex with her against her will – unless he capitulated to her monetary and other demands, which included Hollywood introductions, a work visa sponsorship, a blue verification checkmark on Instagram, and more,” according to court papers filed by Mr. Kinnaman.

Glaser went on to say that the actor will work with the authorities to cleanse his name.

Kinnaman took to Instagram on Friday to explain why he filed for a restraining order against Davis and to admit to having a loving, consensual relationship with her while still unmarried in 2018.

According to reports, the tweet was made before the Swedish model submitted her claim.

He met Davis in November 2018 and had sex with her, according to the actress. A month later, he saw her again and slept with her. He received an SMS from the model because they did not spend the night together.

Kinnaman stated, “She texted me saying she was worried that I hadn’t invited her to stay the night and that I didn’t check in with her to make sure she got home safely.”

In addition, the actor claimed that the model attempted to contact him again in 2019 and 2020. However, because he was already in a relationship, he "did not respond" to her. The actor then opted to "cut" after "increasingly obsessive conversation" with Davis.