In the midst of an Embezzlement Lawsuit, Erika Jayne has been chastised for posting a topless photo.

Erika Jayne’s recent social media posts drew a lot of attention.

The 50-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted a black-and-white snapshot to Instagram on Wednesday in which she posed in nothing but sparkly underwear, heels, and bracelets. Jayne didn’t include any text in the description, instead opting for two glitter emojis.

Jayne and her former husband Tom Girardi are being sued for allegedly embezzling money owed to the relatives of victims of a 2018 plane tragedy, and social media users instantly slammed the display in the comments area of the article.

“ERICA, STOP IT!” [sic]. YOU ACTUALLY DON’T CARE ABOUT OTHER PEOPLE. GET READY… There’s a time and a place for you to show off your naked body. “You’re not helping yourself at all during a pandemic and your approaching trial,” one Instagram user said.

“[This] post will not help your court case,” wrote another. Arrogance at its finest.”

A third user wrote, “This is what you will be left with—nothing.” “Are you promoting your latest get-rich-quick scheme?” “Pay the victims!” said another commenter.

“I have no remorse. There are no modest [sic][sic][sic][sic A fifth user remarked, “No money to the victims,” adding, “Tone deaf.”

Jayne’s followers and friends, on the other hand, praised the shot.

Clyde Haygood commented “Fav,” while Bianca del Rio of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” added multiple raising hands and heart emojis.

Tiffany Moon of “The Real Housewives of Dallas” teased Jayne, writing, “You need some clothing boo?”

“Killing in gorgeous,” Erin Alysha Barnett said.

“Ignore the hate,” several advised Jayne, while another said, “Erika, be strong and you will get through it.”

Jayne also faced backlash after sharing a naked photo with the phrase “Another Friday night” on Instagram over the weekend.

“That arch sis,” Kenya Moore wrote about the singer. Others, on the other hand, were less enthusiastic, with one user urging Jayne to “read the room” amid her legal woes.

Jayne’s legal troubles began in November 2020, when she filed for divorce from Girardi. The exes were sued the following month on behalf of victims of Lion Air Flight 610 for allegedly embezzling money through their “sham” divorce by a class-action law firm. Girardi Keese, Girardi’s law practice, was driven into Chapter 7 bankruptcy not long after.

Jayne was sued last month by the trustee in charge of her estranged husband’s law firm’s bankruptcy case. While the reality star has denied knowing about Girardi’s legal difficulties, she was named as a defendant in the case. Brief News from Washington Newsday.