In the midst of a scarcity problem, Christmas buyers have issued an urgent caution about frantic shopping.

This winter, shoppers have been cautioned that panic buying could result in bare stores.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the National Farmers’ Union has stated that the food and farming sector is on a “knife edge” due to a labor shortage.

The head of the NFU has written to the Prime Minister, urging him to introduce a Covid Recovery Visa, which would allow businesses to hire people from outside the UK to help address a “crippling” labor shortage.

“Without it, more stores would fall empty, and consumers will panic purchase to get through the winter,” Minette Batters writes.

“That is why we need your urgent commitment to allow the industry to recruit from outside the UK over the next 12 months to assist us get through the winter and save Christmas.”

The letter was signed by 12 food and drink industry bodies and comes after the NFU convened an emergency roundtable earlier this month as fears of a scarcity grew in the industry.

It claims that a 12-month Covid Recovery Visa would allow all parties involved in the supply chain to recruit crucial roles as a short-term reaction to labor shortages caused by the inability to pick up or process food on farms.

The letter asks the government to commit to a permanent, improved, and expanded seasonal worker plan for UK horticulture that is flexible and broad enough to fulfill the industry’s labour requirements.

It also wants the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) to conduct an urgent evaluation of the implications of terminating free movement on the food and farming industry, comparable to adult social care.

Ms Batters called it a “travesty” that “perfectly edible food is being discarded by UK food producers because it can’t be selected, packed, processed, or delivered to the final customer.”

“Every day, new examples of food waste across the sector emerge, from chicken to pig, fruit and vegetables, dairy, and a variety of other products,” she said.

“The food is available, but people are needed to get it to the consumers,” says the narrator.

