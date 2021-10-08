In the midst of a Pneumonia battle, Ray J files for divorce from his wife Princess Love.

On Wednesday, Ray J filed for divorce from Princess Love in Los Angeles Superior Court. His filing comes as he recovers from pneumonia, and it’s the third time the pair has tried to dissolve their marriage.

Ray J and Princess Love married in 2016 and have two children, Epik Ray, one, and Melody Love, three. Love announced in November 2019 that she would file for divorce from Ray J after he left her and their kid stranded in Las Vegas, despite Ray J’s denials at the time.

Love finalized her divorce preparations in May 2020, shortly after giving birth to their second kid. Two months later, she filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Ray J filed for divorce in mid-September, asking the court to grant them joint custody of their children. The “Love & Hip Hop” couple appeared to have reconciled in August after Ray J wrote a sweet tribute for Love’s birthday, but he filed for divorce in mid-September, asking the court to grant them joint custody of their children. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup at the time, and he asked a Los Angeles judge to enforce their prenuptial agreement.

Ray J called off the divorce in March, according to People, and the decision was made “without prejudice,” meaning he or Love may still change their minds about the divorce. “We’re in a really wonderful place as parents, as friends, and as people who truly want want things to be perfect for our kids, for our family, and for us,” Ray J said in a February interview. The musician and reality TV personality gushed about fatherhood in a separate interview with E!, claiming that raising his children was his greatest concern. “It’s the most important thing to me, therefore if I have to sacrifice my happiness for the happiness of my children, I’ll do it every time,” he stated, adding that “hopefully, doing so would bring me more happiness and blessings because of my intent.”

Ray J’s manager, David Weintraub, earlier stated that the musician was in the hospital with pneumonia, but it was “not the contagious sort.” “The doctors wanted to keep him there for a few of days longer to keep an eye on him,” Weintraub explained. Ray J had also taken many COVID tests, all of which came back negative, according to him.